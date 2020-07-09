Mafia: A college reunion turned into a deadly gamble of betrayal

Helmed by Birsa Dasgupta, Mafia is an intriguing psychological thriller which will give you shivers with its mind-boggling twists.

College reunion – the word is bound to bring a smile on anyone’s face. After all, reliving some of the golden memories is definitely a nostalgic trip which everyone craves for. But what if this reunion turns out to be your worst nightmare? That’s what’s happening in ZEE5’s upcoming psychological thriller Mafia where a college reunion turns into a life-threatening game of deceit and betrayal. You don’t know who to trust and you have nowhere to escape either. Scary isn’t it?

Helmed by Birsa Dasgupta, Mafia features Namit Das, Anindita Bose, Madhurima Roy, Saurabh Saraswat, Aditya Bakshi, Isha M Saha, Ridhima Ghosh, Ankita Chakraborty, and Tanmay Dhanania in key roles. The show is about a group of friends heading for a not-so-wanted college reunion where things take a dangerous turn after they begin playing Mafia – a social deduction game which is the base of this psychological thriller. Much to everyone’s surprise, this game has turned real now as the members of the group are being eliminated, i.e., killed by an unknown ‘Mafia’ who is the villain of the game. In order to survive, the group needs to identify the Mafia, but it isn’t as simple as it looks.

Is one of the friends a perpetrator and killing others? Or is there someone else apart from this group who is planning something nasty for them? Undoubtedly, Mafia is a perfect combination of nostalgia, fun college moments, some deadly secrets, hidden hatred and much more.

Mafia premieres today on ZEE5.

