Mafia consigliere to Prince Charming: 5 Reasons why we're obsessed with Song Joong Ki aka Vincenzo Cassano

There are a million reasons why Song Joong Ki is our dream man but here are 6 reasons why we're obsessed!

There are a thousand reasons why Song Joong Ki is the most perfect man ever while also being an incredible actor and an extraordinary human being to begin with. The actor recently returned to the entertainment industry with the film 'Space Sweepers' alongside Kim Tae Ri where he played an unusual yet brilliant role as a single father who experiences the biggest loss of his life right in time for the apocalypse which would turn the Earth into a barren wasteland. Currently, he's appearing in the dark comedy/legal thriller 'Vincenzo' alongside Ok Taecyeon and Jeon Yeo Bin. Song Joong Ki plays Vincenzo Cassano, a Korean-Italian consigliere who returns to Korea for some unfinished business and gets entangled in a web of political villainy that aims to turn South Korea into the capital of drugs and painkillers. Vincenzo realizes that this is far worse than the Mafia and takes it upon himself to see this through to the end. Song Joong Ki is particularly brilliant in his character as Vincenzo and there's no denying that this is perhaps one of his finest roles ever.

Here are 5 reasons why we're obsessed with Song Joong Ki!

Song Joong Ki has matured beautifully over the years and so has his acting technique. He's more subtle but expressive at the same time. There is a beautiful stillness as he plays Vincenzo which brings depth to the character.

He isn't afraid to be a little silly. Regardless of whether Vincenzo is a Mafia Consigliere or not, he is easily startled and he definitely doesn't do well with jumpscares. He's too gentle to shoo away the pigeon outside his window so he gives it a name and begs it to leave or at least be quiet while he's sleeping. Song Joong Ki shows a different side of his character with every scene and the nuance with which he does it is commendable.

No one carries suits like Song Joong Ki. He knows it and so does his character. Whoever is responsible for styling Song Joong Ki is clearly doing the best job ever. A special mention is due to his look in Episode 8 where Vicenzo, angered by another conglomerate and its generations of unpunished crimes, especially towards his own mother, has to charm a young President out of investing in Babel. If ever there was a man who looked like a Prince Charming on a white horse, it has to be Song Joong Ki in this episode.

Song Joong Ki brings a level of unpredictability to Vincenzo as you never know how h's going to react to which situation. One striking example of this was when during one of the more initial episodes, Vincenzo sets up the murderer of Hong Yu Chan to be executed within the walls of his prison itself. He shows no mercy and delivers vengeance unlike any other. The moment was impulsive and left an incredible impact but it was equally unexpected, which amplified its impression.

The best part about Song Joong Ki playing Vincenzo is the fact that the actor seems to be enjoying his character as much as viewers are. There are also a lot of similarities between the two as was made obvious in several interviews, especially in the Mafia Game with The Swoon.

What are some reasons why you're obsessed with Song Joong Ki? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :Studio Dragon

Share your comment ×