Covid 19: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Taimur extend support to PM CARES and Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund

Today, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to write a note and extend her support to PM CARES and Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund. Read note!

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, B-town celebs are coming forward to extend their support by pledging monetary support to help those who are affected by the novel Coronavirus outbreak. From , , , Sara Ali Khan to Vicky Kaushal, and others, everyone is contributing to the recently announced Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund or PM-CARES Fund, or individual Chief MInister's Relief Funds.

And a few days back, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to announce her, , and Taimur Ali Khan’s support towards UNICEF, Give India and International Association for Human Values (IAHV) without mentioning the donation amount. Along with the announcement, Kareena wrote, “At difficult times like these, we need to come together and help each other. We both have taken steps to do just that and have pledged our support to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and International Association for Human Values (IAHV). We urge those of you who can to do the same, United we stand. Jai Hind.” And today, this Good Newwz actor posted another note on Instagram announcing their contribution towards PM CARES and Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund. Kareena wrote, “We extend our support to the PM Cares Fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra). In times like these, every helping hand and every rupee raised, matters. Do help wherever possible- Kareena, Saif and Taimur…”

Talking about Coronavirus, the death toll in India increased to 53 after a 52-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Gujarat. As of now, there are 1637 active cases in India. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz opposite , and next, Bebo will be seen romancing her 3 Idiots co-star in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's note annoucing her contribution towards PM Cares Fund:

