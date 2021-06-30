Maharani actor Amit Sial says resuming work post second wave of COVID 19 is a ‘catch 22’ situation

In an interview, Amit Sial addressed how over the last few months people have suffered and warned people to brace for a possible third wave.

The Covid 19 cases are dipping after the second wave of the pandemic. The vaccination drives have been ramped up and the situation is slowly getting back to normalcy. With the workplaces opening up, people from all areas are heading out of their homes to resume their employment outdoors. The entertainment industry is also getting prepped for shooting outdoors. Now, actor Amit Sial, who starred in the popular web show Maharani, has opened up about his thoughts on resuming work after the second wave.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Amit addressed how over the last few months people have suffered and warned people to brace for a possible third wave. He explained that during this unprecedented situation people need to work. “A lot of people have gone without work for months and I really don’t know how they have been surviving and stuff like this. It is a catch-22 situation,” he shared. During the chat, the actor also spoke about how his own shoot schedule got disrupted.

Amit voiced his opinion on how people should try to be more responsible now that the restrictions have been lifted. He explained that during the first wave of Covid 19, people took the situation lightly. “Again I see people taking it casually and stepping out without masks and not worrying about hygiene. We need to wake up and only then we can save ourselves,” he said. The actor also emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated and added that it’s the only wave to curb the spread of the virus.

Also Read| Maharani Trailer OUT: Huma Qureshi as Bihar's Chief Minister steals the show in the political web drama

Credits :Hindustan Times

Share your comment ×