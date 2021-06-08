Maharani director Karan Sharma opens up about being ‘under radar’ and ‘proving’ himself with each project

Director of the popular web series Maharani, Karan Sharma has talked about how his successful projects have raised the bar for his upcoming work. Take a look.

Writer-director Karan Sharma has been a part of several well known projects including Madam Chief Minister, Flat, and Avrodh. In a chat with Hindustan Times, he addressed the prolonged Coronavirus situation and spoke about resuming work post pandemic. He explained that due to the ongoing restrictions in shooting locations, it has been difficult for people in the ‘creative field’ to ‘fly free’. During the chat he also talked about his initial days in the industry and recalled the hardships he faced.

Karan explained that before he started his career in the industry, he never planned on taking up a 9 to 5 job. He said that he moved to the city in order to become a director and had to ‘struggle’ for a long time because he had to start from scratch. He told the outlet, “Then I got a chance to assist in the films like Anubhav, Flat followed by Babar and more along with scores of TV commercials.” He further revealed that Madam Chief Minister gave him his big break and an opportunity to ‘polish’ his craft.

Karan’s latest release Maharani has been gaining a lot of attention from viewers. The director expressed his gratitude towards fans of the show and said he is ‘thrilled’ that the series was successful. He explained that since his work has raised the bar so high that now, he constantly has to prove himself with his upcoming projects. “I am under the radar and have to keep on proving myself with each project,” he concluded.

Also Read| Huma Qureshi shares some fun BTS pics as Rani Bharti from ‘Maharani’

Credits :Hindustan Times

Share your comment ×