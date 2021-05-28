‘Maharani’ star Huma Qureshi weighs in on streaming content in India; Says OTT offers ‘exceptional writing’

Huma Qureshi, who is starring in her upcoming web series Maharani shared her opinions about the content generated by streaming in India. Scroll further to know more.

Maharani has currently been riding high on the immense success of her maiden Hollywood project on an exponentially huge scale. Huma portrayed one of the vital characters called Geeta in Zack Snyder’s directorial ‘Army of the Dead’, which released straight to the OTT platform and her immaculate performance has been garnering praise from the audience worldwide. Army of the Dead is not her first project on the web as she has previously led a massive show called ‘Leila’ on a major OTT platform which was also highly successful. Now, Huma is about to release her third web-based project called ‘Maharani’.

Huma is playing an ordinary woman from Bihar who rises up from the duty of the household of the kitchen and eventually becomes a chief minister of Bihar. The compelling story stars Huma in the lead alongside Sohum Shah and Amit Sial. In a recent with Indian Express, Huma spoke about a number of things including prepping for her role and opting for a ‘no-makeup’ look throughout the show while also discussed her thoughts on OTT content. Huma said, “It’s so cool that these OTT platforms are coming up with such exceptional writing and great concepts.”

Maharani is created by ‘Phas Gaye Re Obama and Jolly LLB’ fame Subhash Kapoor and directed by Karan Sharma. Huma also shared her excitement about her maiden Hollywood project and working with Zack Snyder, “I am just excited to be part of the Zack Snyder universe and taking baby steps into Hollywood. For me, what was important about playing Geeta was not the length of the role, but the importance she has in the story.”

Also Read| Huma Qureshi reveals shifting to Mumbai has been the turning point in her life

Credits :Indian Express

Share your comment ×