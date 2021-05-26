Maharani star Sohum Shah on Censorship: Anybody files a case against OTT platforms as they’re vulnerable

Actor Sohum Shah, who would be seen next in the political series Maharani, has opened up about the importance of censorship on OTT platforms. Take a look.

Subhash Kapoor directorial show Maharani has been making headlines recently for the show’s intriguing plot. The political series stars Huma Qureshi in the titular role and follows her journey as she takes her husband Sohum Shah’s position to be Bihar’s next Chief Minister. Now, in a chat with Mid-Day, Sohum opened up about his ‘powerful’ role as a political figure. The actor said he plays a Bihari politician, but his character is not inspired by any real person in particular.

Sohum recalled the time he was given the script for the show. He explained that his character in the show has his own political agenda. He further elaborated, “He has shades of grey, but instead of judging him from a distance, I read more about the character and understood his thought process.” The upcoming show would also draw light on casteism that still exists in society. “Casteism exists in our country, which shouldn’t be the case. There should be equality, and the show touches on these aspects,” he added.

Sohum also voiced his opinion on the importance of censorship and age classification of content available on the OTT platform by the Information & Broadcasting Ministry. He explained that it is something that can work in favor of the makers of OTT shows and movies. He added that web series are often ‘vulnerable’. “I think censorship will help. Otherwise, anybody files a case against OTT platforms, knowing that they are vulnerable. Like films, OTT offerings to need a committee,” he concluded.

Also Read| Sohum Shah on Maharani: I saw interviews of a lot of politicians, including Lalu Prasad & Nitish Kumar

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×