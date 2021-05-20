Maharani Trailer OUT: Huma Qureshi as Bihar's Chief Minister steals the show in the political web drama

The trailer of Huma Qureshi’s upcoming web show Maharani has been released. It showed the actress in the role of the wife of a former chief minister, who is forced to take up the responsibilities of the CM against her wishes.

Actor Huma Qureshi is all set to woo the audience with her forthcoming web series titled Maharani. After months of teasing fans, the trailer of the political drama has been released. Created by filmmaker Subhash Kapoor, the show also features Sohum Shah, Vineet Kumar and Amit Sial. The intriguing 1.24-minute trailer showed Huma in the titular role of an uneducated woman, the wife of a former Chief Minister, who is forced to take up the responsibilities of the CM's position against her wishes.

The Badlapur actress shared the trailer on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Maharani Trailer !! A political drama set in the 90’s where among the traditional satraps there was an emerging voice.. how will an illiterate woman survive this?” The trailer also gave the audience a glimpse of the political system in Bihar. At the same time, it also leaves us excited to see how Huma's character, who is a simple woman from a village and has spent her life doing household chores, will govern the state. The trailer concluded with her on-screen husband telling Huma, "I am not sure who harmed me more, the guy who shot me, or you.”

Check out Huma Qureshi’s Instagram post below:

Maharani has been directed by Karan Sharma. It will be streaming on SonyLiv from May 28.

While giving an insight about her role in the show, Huma had said in a statement to Indian Express, “Playing Rani Bharati is multifaceted, she has various shades associated with her character and that has been a great honour to portray. To get into the skin of the character, we tried on various looks that helped establish the phases in her life.”

