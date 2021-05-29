Maharani: Twinkle Khanna showers praise on Huma Qureshi & calls her fabulous: Says 'It is an engaging story'

Twinkle Khanna recently took to her Instagram and shared a video, reviewing Huma Qureshi’s latest release Maharani and was all praises for the political drama.

Actress Huma Qureshi has left everyone impressed with her brilliant performance in her latest release Maharani. Subhash Kapoor’s political drama, which was released yesterday on the OTT platform, showed the actress in the titular role as Rani Bharti, the wife of a former Chief Minister of Bihar, who is forced to take up the responsibilities of the CM's position against her wishes. Ever since the show has been released, the Jolly LLB 2 actress has been receiving love and sweet shout-outs from B-Town. And, the latest celeb to shower praise is Twinkle Khanna.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Mela actress shared a video of herself wherein she talked about the show and called the story ‘engaging’. In the video, Twinkle can be heard saying, “I have been watching a show called Maharani on SonyLIV and it has me gripped. Huma Qureshi plays this illiterate housewife who then goes on to become the CM. And I thought it was interesting to see a woman not only hold her ground but who was able to dominate the social and political arena.”

The Barsaat actress added, “The way that they have used little-little details... I kept noticing how in the beginning, even her ghoonghat completely covers her and as the show progresses, it keeps slipping a little behind until it is just about covering her bun. To me, these little touches add a sort of realism as well as they show me a journey. It is an engaging story and Huma is just fabulous as the Maharani. For me, this was completely a must-watch!”

Sharing the post, Twinkle wrote, “Totally worth the binge! An engaging story about ambition and power with great performances especially by @iamhumaq You go girl !#MaharaniOnSonyLIV.”

Also starring Sohum Shah, Vineet Kumar and Amit Sial in key roles, Maharani was released on SonyLiv on May 28.

