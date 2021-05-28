  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Maharani Twitter Review: Netizens in awe of ‘super power lady’ Huma Qureshi’s stellar performance

Filmmaker Subhash Kapoor’s Maharani was released on the OTT platform today. Netizens took to Twitter to react to the political web show.
1970 reads Mumbai
Maharani Twitter Review: Netizens in awe of ‘super power lady’ Huma Qureshi’s stellar performance Maharani Twitter Review: Netizens in awe of ‘super power lady’ Huma Qureshi’s stellar performance
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Filmmaker Subhash Kapoor’s Maharani was released on the OTT platform today and netizens have showered praises for the political drama on social media. The web show features an amazing cast with Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah, Vineet Kumar, and Amit Sial in pivotal roles. Huma plays the titular role as Rani Bharti, who is the wife of the former Chief Minister of Bihar, expected to take up his position. In a chat with PTI, the actress had described being part of the project as the ‘role of a lifetime’.

Speaking of her difficult role, Huma had shared that the character she has embodied in the show is unlike any other she has done before.  She continued that despite this, she had to make her character seem ‘grounded and relatable’. Days before the show’s release, Sohum also opened up about the preparation that went into giving justice to his role. For his role, he revealed that he watched interviews of politicians from the state of Bihar to try and impersonate their mannerisms.

Now, Twitteratis have taken to the platform to give their review on the web show. Several users complimented the lead actress for her outstanding acting skills. One user wrote, “Finally watching the super power lady @humasqureshi” People also showered praises for Sohum Shah by calling him a versatile actor. One person pointed out, “@s0humshah proves once again that he is one actor always up to experiment with various kinds of roles, first his bold and puffed look in #Tumbbad to now a layered politician in #Maharani!!”

Take a look:

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
‘Maharani’ star Huma Qureshi weighs in on streaming content in India; Says OTT offers ‘exceptional writing’
Huma Qureshi calls playing Rani Bharti for upcoming web series Maharani ‘role of a lifetime’
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Here’s how Huma Qureshi prepared to play Rani Bharti in Maharani; Read Deets
EXCLUSIVE: Here’s what Huma Qureshi has to say about her Maharani character being compared to Rabri Devi
Maharani Trailer OUT: Huma Qureshi as Bihar's Chief Minister steals the show in the political web drama
EXCLUSIVE: Sohum Shah on his character in Maharani: Continued to try something out of box