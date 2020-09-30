  1. Home
Mahendra Singh Dhoni and wife Sakshi Dhoni to produce a web series based on an unpublished book

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and wife Sakshi Dhoni’s production team is developing a wide range of projects for the coming year.
Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is currently in UAE, leading his team Chennai Super Kings at the ongoing Indian Premier League, is about to produce a web series soon. A month ago, the star cricketer had announced his retirement from international cricket, and now, he is all set to put his foot in the entertainment industry. In 2019, MSD had launched his banner Dhoni Entertainment with the multilingual documentary Roar of the Lion. Now, the sports star’s production team is developing a wide range of projects for the coming year.

While talking with Mid-Day, MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni, who is the managing director of the production house, revealed that they have zeroed in on a new project. They have acquired the rights of an unpublished book of a debutant author and they will adapt it into a web series. Sakshi also said that it is a mythological sci-fi story that explores the journey of a mysterious Aghori and is set at a high-tech facility on a remote island. The creative team will finalise the cast and director soon. However, currently, they are working in the process of developing the series. Reportedly, the studio is simultaneously working on five other projects.

Sakshi also said that her husband Dhoni’s first love will remain cricket, but the studio is their joint passion. When they were developing Roar of the Lion, they thought it was the perfect time to venture into the entertainment industry. They are aiming to provide fresh and original content to the audience and also want to give a platform to deserving talent to showcase their skills. Sakshi looks after the day-to-day work of the production house, while MSD is partially involved. They have a process to ensure quality control from the word go. Mahi and Sakshi take the final call with their team's inputs and suggestions. Their main aim is to produce good stories.

