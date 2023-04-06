Mahesh Babu and son Gautam clicked at the airport; To join Namrata and Sitara for vacation in Switzerland?

Mahesh Babu was clicked at the Hyderabad airport with his son Gautam Ghattamaneni. The actor made heads turn with his handsome looks in cool casuals. He opted for brown pants paired up with a navy blue t-shirt and added accessories like a luxe watch, a blue hat, and a bag in his hand.

Mahesh Babu is one such actor, who doesn't go overboard with his fashion. His every outfit is all about comfy but carries his oh-so-handsome looks always. Looks like, the actor will join his wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara, who are currently on a vacation in Switzerland.

Watch Mahesh Babu and Gautam's airport video here:

Mahesh Babu's family vacay in Switzerland

After the mother-daughter duo vacation in Paris, they flew to their next destination, Switzerland. Mahesh Babu and Gautam are also expected to join them. Switzerland is the favourite destination of the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor and his family. They often visit European country and spend quality time.



Professional front

Coming to work terms, Mahesh Babu will be seen next in an upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB28 with Trivikram Srinivas. SSMB28 marks Mahesh Babu‘s third collaboration with director Trivikram Srinivas after blockbuster hits ‘Athadu’ and ‘Khaleja’. They are teaming up after 12 years. The upcoming film has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Anbu-Arivu, the famous action choreographer duo is handling the stunt choreography. S Thaman has composed music for the highly anticipated project. Actress Sreeleela will also be seen playing a key character in the film.

The post-theatrical streaming rights of SSMB 28 have been sold to Netflix for a whopping amount. SSMB28 will release in theatres on the 13th of January 2024, on the occasion of Sankranthi. Last year, the actor released Sarkaru Vaari Paata on the same date and delivered a blockbuster hit at the box office.

After this, he will commence work for his next with RRR director SS Rajamouli's SSMB29.

