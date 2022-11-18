Mahesh Babu offers prayers to his late father Krishna on the third day of demise

Mahesh Babu was very close to his father Krishna and is heartbroken by his demise. Trivikram Srinivas, Dil Raju, Gopichand and several celebrities attended the prayers meet to pay their respects. The actor lost three of his most loved ones, brother Ramesh Babu, mother Indira Devi and father Krishna this year.

Mahesh Babu and his family held a prayer meet for Krishna on Thursday. Family members, friends, and industry colleagues attended the prayer meet and paid respects to the legendary actor. Mahesh Babu also offered prayers and paid tribute to his late father. Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu's elder brother Ramesh Babu's family members, and his industry colleagues also attended.

From the prayers meet, another pic that is going viral on social media is Mahesh Babu posing with his brother Ramesh Babu's family.

Mahesh Babu to build a memorial for his dad Krishna

Reportedly, Mahesh Babu is planning to build a memorial for his father, Superstar Krishna. The memorial will consist of his trophies, letters, film posters, National Award medal, and his personal items. Also, Mahesh Babu is planning to install a statue of Superstar Krishna at the entrance of the memorial.

Krishna's demise

The superstar of Tollywood, Krishna passed away today at the age of 79. The legendary actor and Mahesh Babu's father suffered cardiac arrest and breathed his last at a private hospital in Hyderabad. The legendary actor was cremated at Mahaprasthanam on November 16 with full state honours. Krishna is survived by his five children Mahesh Babu, Naresh Babu, Padmavathi, Manjula, and Priyadarshini.

Superstar Krishna was one of Telugu cinema's biggest names. Krishna began his journey as an actor by playing small roles in multiple films including Kula Gothralu, Padandi Mundhuku, and Paruvu Prathishta, to name a few before his blockbuster debut in Thene Manasulu.

Mahesh Babu's work front

After his mom's death, Mahesh Babu was trying to cope and thinking to get back to work this month but unfortunately, he was hit by another hard time in his life with his father Krishna's death. The second schedule of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram’s SSMB28 was set to commence by the end of this month or early next month but got postponed.

He has joined forces with Trivikram Srinivas after a long gap of 12 long after delivering blockbusters like Athadu and Khaleja. Pooja Hegde has been roped in as the female lead in the film.