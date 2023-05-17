Mahesh Babu's airport look gives vintage vibes of his 2007's style as he returns from Spain vacation; PICS

Mahesh Babu is one such actor who likes take-offs regularly amid his busy work schedule. On Wednesday morning, the actor got clicked at Hyderabad airport as he returned from Spain. He reportedly enjoyed some downtime during his vacation in Spain and has returned home. The actor looked dashing as always in a casual look with long tresses and also flaunted his radiant smile.

Mahesh Babu opted for a comfy yet casual airport look. He wore an ash-coloured t-shirt with a brown jacket and pants. The actor carried the look with his go-to accessories like a hat and sunglasses. Along with his look, what caught our attention is long hairstyle and beard. He is seen donning neck-length tresses and a light beard and it gives us vibes of his stylish look from 2007 in his film Athithdi. The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor was caught candid in all smiles and it has made our morning.

Check out pics of Mahesh Babu from the airport here:

Yesterday, the actor took to Instagram and shared a selfie as he spent some time at a well-renowned wellness clinic in Spain. The actor looked refreshed as he posed for his selfie in a casual blue T-shirt, with messy hair, light beard and a pair of dark sunglasses. The actor's captioned the Instagram post, "Pause and reset! @shawellness#travel #timeout."

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mahesh Babu has joined forces with director Trivikram Srinivas for the project tentatively titled SSMB28. The actor and director duo has earlier delivered blockbusters like Athadu and Khaleja. Pooja Hegde is the female lead and Sreeleela will also be seen playing a key character in the film.

The shoot of the film has been halted since a very long time. And ever since then, there have been rumours that SSMB28 got shelved, all is not well with between him and director Trivikram Srinivas, he didn't like the script and many more. However, now, it is reported that the actor is expected to resume shooting from the first week of June.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the title of SSMB27 will be announced on Mahesh Babu's Father Krishna's birth anniversary. The producer also confirmed the same with recent tweets.