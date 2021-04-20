Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu Ep 1 Review: Parth Samthaan shines as he ditches chocolate boy look to be gangster hero

Parth Samthaan, who plays the lead role in Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu, will be seen in a never seen before avatar and is slaying with his performance.

Movie Name: Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu

Movie Cast: Parth Samthaan, Patralekhaa, Arshin Mehta, Arsalan Goni, Meena Sahu, and Chandan Roy Sanyal

Movie Director: Siddhartha Luther

The OTT platform has come as a new life to the world of entertainment and there are no second thoughts about it. While the COVID 19 pandemic has taken a massive toll on the entertainment industry along with the second wave adding on to everyone’s woes and the OTT platform has come as a sigh of relief for the audience. Amid this, Parth Samthaan is also making headlines as he has made his digital debut with Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu which has been among the most talked about series these days courtesy the handsome hunk’s massive fan following.

Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu, which has been helmed by Siddhartha Luther, features Parth and Patralekhaa in the lead and is to be a gangster drama. The series, which is set against the backdrop of the 1990s, revolves around an ordinary guy from Bareilly Nawab aka Hero (played by Parth) who arrives in Mumbai with some extraordinary dreams of making it big in his life by hook or by crook. While he began his journey with a small business of pirated cassettes, the future had some other plans and he was set to beat all the odds and become the new king of the city along with giving a tough fight to his enemies and police.

Speaking about Parth, television’s chocolate boy hero, who enjoys a massive fan following across the country, will be seen in a never seen before avatar. The actor, who is known for his subtle and romantic roles in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, was seen playing the role of a gangster in the series who ends up becoming the real hero in the world of villains. While Parth was seen playing such a role for the first time, he did make sure to give a glimpse of his versatility and leave the audience wanting for more. In fact, he has won a million hearts as he shed his chocolate boy look for the series and he did a great job with his performance.

The web series is set with the backdrop of the 1990s and from the locations to language and even the style statements, everything matched the theme perfectly. In fact, Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu will serve as a nostalgic trip down the memory lane to the days when Mumbai was Bombay and the underworld was prevalent in every nook and corner of the city. Besides, it will remind you of Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi starrer Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai with Parth giving a glimpse of both the superstars in his performance.

Overall, this first episode which gives an insight into the story and introduces the main lead Nawab (Parth) along with a glimpse of his journey, will be an intriguing watch for anyone who loves gangster drama and for Parth’s fans, Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu will surely be a treat which will leave them in awe of the actor’s swag and versatility. In fact, it will make the audience look forward to Parth’s big screen debut soon.

Credits :Pinkvilla

