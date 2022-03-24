Mai Trailer: Sakshi Tanwar's series on mother's fight to get justice for her daughter set to drop on April 15

Sakshi Tanwar is one of the most talented actresses in the industry. Give her a role and she will not disappoint you. From TV to Bollywood, Sakshi has proved her mettle time and again. And while Sakshi has been ruling the OTT world with her performances, she is once again making the headlines for her upcoming web series Mai. To note, Sakshi will be seen playing the titular role in the web series. After teasing the fans with intriguing posters of the series, makers have finally released the trailer of Mai and it is has left everyone amazed.

The trailer featured Sakshi in the role of a helpless mother Sheel whose daughter Gudiya (played by Wamiqa Gabbi) is murdered. What appears as a road accident has several nasty truths lying beneath it and involves some high-profile people. And while everyone tries to brush off the case, Sheel is adamant to seek justice for her daughter and avenge her death. The trailer has several twists to it which will not let you blink an eye. Besides, Sakshi’s performance as Sheel is a treat to the viewers as she projects the emotions of a mother to perfection.

Watch Mai trailer here: