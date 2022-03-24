Mai Trailer: Sakshi Tanwar's series on mother's fight to get justice for her daughter set to drop on April 15
The trailer featured Sakshi in the role of a helpless mother Sheel whose daughter Gudiya (played by Wamiqa Gabbi) is murdered. What appears as a road accident has several nasty truths lying beneath it and involves some high-profile people. And while everyone tries to brush off the case, Sheel is adamant to seek justice for her daughter and avenge her death. The trailer has several twists to it which will not let you blink an eye. Besides, Sakshi’s performance as Sheel is a treat to the viewers as she projects the emotions of a mother to perfection.
Watch Mai trailer here:
Wamiqa Gabbi, who made her OTT debut with Grahan, also leaves a mark with her performance in the trailer. Interestingly, the makers have also unveiled the release date of the crime thriller drama. Mai will be releasing on April 15 on Netflix. To note, Mai is created by Atul Mongia and backed by Clean Slate Filmz.
