Mai: Wamiqa Gabbi recounts challenges she faced to play a specially-abled character in Sakshi Tanwar's show

Sakshi Tanwar-starrer crime thriller series 'Mai' will see actress Wamiqa Gabbi portraying the role of Sheel's (Sakshi Talwar) daughter Supriya.

On the show, Supriya is a mute medical student.

In order to play a character like Supriya, Wamiqa did research, workshops and rehearsals to depict the character.

Wamiqa Gabbi shares: "To begin with, I did lots of workshops with my tutor 'Bhumika'. Since Bhumika's both parents are mute, she would sometimes make me speak to them over a video call in sign language. This really helped me hone my skills and garner some confidence."

While giving details about the challenges she faced while essaying the role on-screen, she adds: "Playing a character who has no dialogues and you just have to emote through your expressions and gestures was challenging, to say the least. However, it was a creatively satisfying process. It nurtured the artiste in me and now I am even more eager to play such well-defined, layered and crafty characters."

'Mai' will stream on Netflix from April 15.

