‘Main dancer Jimin is back’: Fans rejoice as BTS member debuts blonde hair in choreography clip

BTS member Jimin took to Instagram and surprised fans with his impressive skills in a new dance video. Not only that, many fans were quick to take note of his blonde hair. The idol will soon be releasing his documentary this month which will give insights into the production process of his first solo album FACE.

BTS’ Jimin drops new dance video with blonde hair

On October 22, BTS member Jimin posted a video of dancing and showing off his skills with a fellow dancer. Fans were impressed by the idol’s style and groove. They appreciated his movements and how he hit all the right beats reaffirming his status as a talented and hardworking dancer. Many tweeted, "Main dancer Jimin is back." Additionally, the singer was spotted sporting blonde hair which many fans noticed. This has led to anticipations that the Set Me Free singer is preparing for something new.

Jimin also celebrated his birthday on October 13 and dominated global trends on social media platforms. As the member turned 28, the '#HappyBirthdayJimin' trend reached number 1 worldwide within a span of 4 minutes. In 2020, 28 of the 30 worldwide trends were related to Jimin, making him the first person to achieve this feat. This trend also continued in the following years 2021 and 2022.

Jimin’s first upcoming documentary

BTS member Jimin will be dropping his first documentary on October 23. The documentary titled Jimin’s Production Diary will expand on the process and activities that went into making of the album.

In a recent video that was released on BANGTANTV, Jimin also opened up about his fears and concerns that he had regarding performing as a solo artist. He also explained that his first album contained things that he had always wanted to say and things to organize thoughts and that he never expected it to receive so much love. The idol will open up about more such things in his upcoming documentary.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 'BTS laid the foundation for us': Jimin spills on one constant thing in life, cites group for success