MAIN POSTER: Netflix’s 'Hellbound' sees all hell break loose in first peek

It’s no child’s play when the world breaks open for people and they are taken to hell, quite literally. ‘Hellbound’ is the story of cult, religion, malpractices, distrust, faith killings and more as it unfolds under the umbrella of Saejinrihoe, the organisation at the centre of the mess.

Yoo Ah In takes the role of a ruthless and manipulative cult leader, all eyes are on the famed actor following his fantastic portrayal of previously carefully chosen roles. As Jeong Jin Soo, he will have a very important job of convincing people of his harmful thoughts and unsettling practices that he must ensure are carried out with utmost cruelty.

The first main poster revealed on November 5 shows a woman sprawled on the ground, pleading for her life as black-veiled people attend her so-called condemnation. She is thrown off from her chair while being sentenced to hell as the gates of the doomed place open up. Through a wall, black, smokey, horrifying creatures can be seen reaching out for her.

The gravitas of the psychological thriller that awaits at the hands of webtoon writer and now also the Netflix series director, Yeon Sang Ho is very much visible and fans can keep their eyes peeled for this hell of a ride.

Starring Park Jung Min, Kim Hyun Joo, Won Jin Ah, Yang Ik Jun, Kim Do Yun, Kim Shin Rok, Ryu Kyung Soo, and Lee Ree alongside Yoo Ah In, ‘Hellbound’ is set to bring survival, struggle, death and more to you on November 19, only on Netflix.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Netflix’s ‘Hellbound’ unveils horrifying posters starring Yoo Ah In, Park Jung Min & more

Are you awaiting the release of ‘Hellbound’? Let us know below.