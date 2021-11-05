MAIN POSTER: ‘School 2021’ sees Kim Yo Han, Jo Yi Hyun, Chu Young Woo & Hwang Bo Reum Byeol dare to dream

High school is an important aspect of every teenager’s life who is fortunate enough to enroll into one and one such prestigious school has young actors Kim Yo Han, Jo Yi Hyun, Chu Young Woo and Hwang Bo Reum Byeol taking on some complex life decisions at a tender age surrounded by people who fight tooth and nail to excel.

The four protagonists challenge a life full of teen troubles while deciding to walk their own path that is different from the set standards of the society that asks students to apply for a college entrance exam even before they graduate from high school.

The main poster released on November 5 shows the characters in their blue school uniforms while they stare deeply at the camera as if asking the world to bring it on. The words “We’re too special to be walked off without getting to know first” are splattered across like a motto to the students.

Gong Ki Joon (Kim Yo Han) is an injured former Taekwondo player who has to choose life outside his favourite sport that once was his everything. Jo Yi Hyun (Jin Ji Won) wishes to become a carpenter while also harbouring affection for Gong Ki Joon. Jung Young Joo (Chu Young Woo) has a secret connection to Gong Ki Joon and has recently transferred to the school. Kang Seo Young (Hwang Bo Reum Byeol) is the ace with the aim to enter Korea’s top university.

The story of these students and others around them will be unveiled in ‘School 2021’ premiering on November 17 at 9:30 PM KST (6 PM IST) on KBS and Viki.

