Main Sherni song: Vidya Balan joins Raftaar, Akasa to dedicate an empowering ode to all trailblazing tigresses

Starring Vidya Balan in the lead, Sherni is all set to release on June 18. Ahead of the release of the film, Vidya shared a special song 'Main Sherni' featuring women who have been trailblazers in their fields.

As fans of Vidya Balan await the release of her upcoming film, Sherni, the actress has shared a special surprise in the form of a song 'Main Sherni' with them. The song features Vidya along with several trailblazing Indian women from various fields and is a special dedication to all tigresses across the world. The music video features Vidya, Raftaar and singer Akasa along with several other iconic women who have been trailblazers in their field.

From first Indian Women on the F4 International podium to Trans doctor to a body positivity advocate to entrepreneur to actor, the video showcases how these 'tigresses' have found their own way amid difficulties. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Raghav and the music is composed by Utkarsh Dhotekar. The rap is penned by Raftaar. Apart from the known faces like Eshna Kutty, Dr Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, Natasha Noel, Mira Erda, Vidya Balan, the video also features many other women who have been like 'Shernis' in their fields.

As soon as Vidya shared the song on her social media handles, fans started showering praise on it. A fan wrote, "Loved this song alot...humari Vidya mam real Sherni.." Another wrote, "Nice song on women power madam." Another wrote, "brilliant theme n song."

When Vidya spoke to Pinkvilla about reservation to see women being in a leadership role, she shared how it is not just true to the film industry but also to the world at large. She said, "Men have been in charge and they feel that they know better. It is not their fault because they've been brought up to believe that just as much we've been brought up to believe that we need to depend on the men in our lives."

In Sherni, Vidya will be seen playing the role of a forest officer who is giving a posting in a jungle where a tigress is on the loose and is causing havoc. How she deals with male officers and villagers, is the story of the film. The film also stars Vijay Raaz, Neeraj Kabi and Mukul Chadda. Directed by Amit Masurkar, it is all set to release on June 18, 2021.

