Mainstream BTS say fans as ‘Butter’ is played at the 2021 Emmys; ‘FIRST AND ONLY V’ trends worldwide

BTS’ ‘Butter’ has been receiving love from fans and critics alike as they have fawned over the catchy tune and groovy dance moves that the BTS boys have everyone bopping their heads to. After ranking on the Billboard Hot100 chart for a whopping 10 weeks, the song has become everyone’s go-to and it seems like the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are no different.

The famed awards program has returned for an in-person show this year, after a virtual one in 2020 as the fans look forward to a night full of celebration. No better song than BTS’ ‘Butter’ as it was played between a winner announcement. The 'NCIS' stars Wilmer Valderrama & Vanessa Lachey came onto the stage to present an award and BTS’ smash hit track could be heard playing.

Butter was played at the Emmys!pic.twitter.com/gc7rPWSpt9 — Stats For Bangtan⁷ (@statsforbangtan) September 20, 2021

Some fans also noticed that BTS’ Samsung ad was played between the break, further cementing BTS’ music becoming a norm for the western industry. The song immediately began rising on the US iTunes charts as it climbed a whopping 12 spots to grab the 38th position.

In other news, group member V trended worldwide as fans expressed their happiness over having the singer’s 4 songs cross 100 million streams on Spotify. The hashtag ‘FIRST AND ONLY V’ soon caught fire among the fans who noted that he is the first idol in the K-pop industry to achieve this feat.

V’s solo song ‘Stigma’ from BTS’ second studio album ‘Wings’ joined ‘Singularity’, ‘Inner Child’, and ‘Sweet Night’ to cross the 100 million mark on September 18.

Way to go BTS!

