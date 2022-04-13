Maisie Williams reveals if she will ever return as Arya Stark in a potential Game of Thrones spinoff

Maisie Williams discusses if she would consider reprising her role as Arya Stark in a Game of Thrones sequel. The HBO fantasy show adapted by George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire book series lasted for eight seasons from 2011 to 19 and was one of the most lauded shows on television for most of that period.

While the show featured an ensemble cast of characters with linked histories, one of the most popular protagonists was Williams' Arya Stark, whose trajectory was one of the most dramatic of the series. Despite enduring numerous trials, as did all of the Stark siblings, her stubborn attitude led to her training as a Faceless One, which she eventually exploited to wreak havoc on her family's adversaries. She became one of the show's most successful characters after killing the Night King and defeating the White Walker menace in Season 8.

However, in an interview with GQ, Maisie was asked if she would ever consider playing her part in a future Game of Thrones spinoff project. While she does not rule it out, she emphasizes that her response is not a confirmation of any sort and that no such return is presently in the works. Maisie said as per Screenrant, I’m not saying it would never happen, but I’m also not saying it in this interview so that everyone goes… [gasps] 'The spin-off! It’s coming!' Because it’s not. It has to be the right time and the right people. It has to be right in the context of all the other spin-offs and the universe of Game of Thrones. [...] It has to be the right time for me."

Meanwhile, The anticipation for the forthcoming Game of Thrones spinoff programme House of the Dragon reveals that fans are eager to return to Westeros. The new series has the advantage of being set a few centuries before the events of its parent show, so it bears none of the narrative baggage and has a genuine opportunity at recapturing the enchantment that captivated so many people across the globe.

