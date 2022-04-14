Make an amazing playlist and we’ll reveal if your music taste matches ‘The Heirs’ star Kim Woo Bin’s

Kim Woo Bin began his career as a runway model and made his acting debut in the television drama ‘White Christmas’. He subsequently gained attention in ‘A Gentleman's Dignity’ (2012), and made his breakthrough with ‘School 2013’ (2012-2013) and ‘The Heirs’ (2013). Kim Woo Bin later starred in box office hits ‘Friend: The Great Legacy’ (2013), ‘The Con Artists’ (2014) and ‘Twenty’ (2015). In 2016, he took on his first leading role on television in ‘Uncontrollably Fond’.

He also starred in crime action film ‘Master’ alongside Lee Byung Hun and Kang Dong Won.The movie premiered in December 2016 and became the 11th bestselling film for 2016 in South Korea. In 2017, Kim Woo Bin was cast in crime caper film ‘Wiretap’ by Choi Dong Hoon. The project has since been suspended to allow Kim Woo Bin to seek treatment for cancer.

In May 2017, Kim Woo Bin's agency announced that Kim Woo Bin would be taking a hiatus after he was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer. He subsequently returned to screen in 2022 with the TV series ‘Our Blues’ and ‘Black Knight’ and also with the sci-fi film ‘Alien’, directed by Choi Dong Hoon.

