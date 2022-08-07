Make an ice cream sundae & we’ll tell you which BLACKPINK member would approve of your recipe

YG Entertainment’s girl group BLACKPINK debuted in August 2016, with four members - Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. The talented girl group arrived on the music scene with their debut single album ‘SQUARE ONE’, which included the songs ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah’.

The first Korean girl group to enter and top Billboard’s Emerging Artist chart, BLACKPINK’s music video for ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’ also became the first by a Korean group to cross 1 billion views on YouTube.

BLACKPINK’s most recent comeback was with their 2020 album, ‘THE ALBUM’, which featured ‘Lovesick Girls’ as its title track. Following this, the girl group is currently gearing up to make their full group comeback soon, with a pre-release single slated for release this month! BLACKPINK is then scheduled to release an album in September and will embark on a tour in the following month.

While we await their comeback, we’ve put together a fun quiz for you. Which BLACKPINK member would approve of your ice cream sundae choices? Find out with this quiz!

Take the quiz, below:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When ‘Goblin’ star Gong Yoo talked about how his approach towards choosing roles has changed