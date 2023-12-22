Make It Right featuring Lauv by BTS to Supercar by Heize: VOTE for your favorite animated K-pop song

Kpop songs are truly a visual treat, whether it is the well-synchronized choreography or the vibrant color-popping set-up! Animation is another tool that Kpop idols have experimented with in order to enhance their music videos. From BTS’ RM’s Forever Rain to Super Junior’s Super Duper, here are some of the best animated K-pop songs. Watch the music videos below to decide which one is your favorite!

Make It Right feat. Lauv by BTS

BTS is known for creating top-notch music videos and Make It Right is just another one of their masterpieces. The digital single was originally released in April 2019, as part of the group’s EP titled Map of the Soul: Persona. Later, the septet rolled out a remix version in collaboration with American singer Lauv. The music video combines BTS’ tour footage along with an animated story.

The song is a dedication to the BTS ARMY (BTS fandom) as the lyrics and visuals convey the beautiful connection that BTS and its fans share with each other.

forever rain by BTS’ RM

In October 2018, BTS’ leader RM unveiled a unique rap song titled forever rain, which was part of his second mixtape, Mono. The track features monochromatic animated illustrations. It is a melancholic single that follows the theme of longing for rainy days. Rain is a metaphor for relief that is felt amidst the hustle-bustle of life. Through the lyrics, the rapper demonstrates the journey of slowing down the pace of life and finding solace in small joyful moments.

That’s Okay by EXO's D.O.

EXO’s vocalist D.O. released an R&B pop track, That’s Okay, on the day of his military enlistment (July 1, 2019) as a present for his fans. This music video features black and white animation and depicts a heartwarming tale of a man who copes with the loss of his beloved pet dog. The man finds comfort in reviving a wilted cactus. As he nurtures the dying potted cactus, he is able to find strength to overcome grief and regain hope for life.

Supercar by Heize

Supercar is one of Heize’s B-side tracks from her full-length album, Undo, which was released on June 30, 2022. The animation may look very colorful but the narrative holds a deep sense of nostalgia. In the video, a female character sits on a bench and contemplates about the past. There is a bright yellow magical supercar that races through good and bad memories of the girl’s life in a jiffy. The lyrics express the character’s desire to revisit her most cherished memories.

Super Duper by Super Junior

Super Duper is a quirky animation style music video by Super Junior, which was released in March 2018, as the 50th SM Station track (a digital music project by record label SM Entertainment). This upbeat party song has funky art clips, catchy chorus and a fantastic rhythm that will surely get you grooving. The eccentric visuals and pulsating sound corresponds with the lively and fun personality of all the Super Junior members.

