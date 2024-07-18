MAKE MATE 1 announces 7 member boy group to debut in January 2025; Meet the members

KBS’ idol audition sensation, MAKE MATE 1, has unveiled its highly anticipated debut lineup for a new boy group set to debut in January 2025. After a fierce competition among 36 talented contestants, the final seven members were selected based on their outstanding performances and charisma.

On July 17, KBS’ idol audition program MAKE MATE 1 concluded its intense competition with a thrilling live finale, announcing the debut lineup for its highly anticipated new boy group. The show, which began with 36 talented contestants vying for a spot, showcased their skills through performances of original songs like Higher Wire and Make It Bounce.

The top 16 contestants delivered stellar performances, but it was Bing Fan from China who emerged as the frontrunner, securing 1st place with his impressive stage presence and talent. Following closely behind were Lin from China in 2nd place and Miraku from Japan in 3rd place, demonstrating the show's diverse international appeal.

South Korean contestants dominated the remaining spots with Jang Hyun Jun claiming 4th place, Noh Gi Hyeon in 5th place, and Jeon Jun Pyo in 6th place. The final spot on the debut team was fiercely contested, ultimately taken by Han Yu Seop, who edged out Kim Si On for 7th place.

Fans eagerly anticipate the group's debut scheduled for January 2025, eager to see how these seven talented individuals will come together to create a new sensation in the K-pop scene. With their diverse backgrounds and impressive performances, the members of the new boy group from MAKE MATE 1 are poised to make a significant impact in the industry.

Get to know the members of MAKE MATE 1’s 7-member boy group

The seven members who will be debuting together in January 2025 are as follows:

1. Bing Fan

Bing Fan, the 17-year-old energetic ‘cookie’ from Zhumadian, China, aims to light up the stage with his childlike charm and powerful vocals.

2. Lin

Meet Lin, the 18-year-old, stoic visionary from Shandong, blending his robotic charm with rap finesse and a knack for producing music.

3. Miraku

16-year-old Miraku, Tokyo's dance sensation with a heart of gold, aims to spread joy through his moves and charm.

4. Jang Hyun Jun

Jang Hyun Jun, the 21-year-old ‘Golden Kid’ with silky vocals and a penchant for dad jokes, dreams of becoming a versatile artist who touches hearts with every note.

5. Noh Gi Hyeon

Meet Noh Gihyeon, the 21-year-old, Confucian boy with a heart of gold and a talent for melting hearts with his comforting vocals.

6. Jeon Jun Pyo

Jeon Jun Pyo, another 21-year-old tranquil dancer with kind eyes, aims to spread positivity and warmth through his mesmerizing performances.

7. Han Yu Seop

Han Yu Seop, is a 20-year-old charismatic vocalist with fiery passion and confident charm, who aims to ignite hearts with his unique style.

