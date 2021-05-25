Make a pizza & we will predict which EXO member's teaser will be unveiled next

Which EXO member will next feature in Don't Fight The Feeling's concept photos? Make your prediction now. Take the quiz.

EXO is coming! Yes, pinch your cheeks because it is actually happening. The talented nonet that debuted in 2012 with their debut album XOXO and lead single, Growl, has maintained their stance as one of the biggest and most influential Gen 3 K-pop boy groups in the world. With chart-topping hits, million-selling albums and a devoted fanbase (EXO-L), EXO members have maintained their relevance for nine years now. Earlier this year, EXO members delighted EXO-Ls with the news that they will be making their highly-anticipated, full group comeback this year.

When EXO announced their anniversary special comeback, fans couldn't hold back their happiness! It's been a while since we have seen a full group comeback and what better way to celebrate this than a special anniversary album. So far we have got the fiery concept photos of D.O and Xiumin and the breathtaking visuals of Baekhyun and Kai. Which EXO member you think will be unveiled next? Who do you place your bets on? Well, all you have to do is make your ideal pizza and we will reveal which EXO member will be unveiled next! Sounds easy? Take this quiz now!

Don’t Fight the Feeling is due out on June 7 at 6 p.m. KST. We are pumped with excitement for EXO's OT9 comeback!

