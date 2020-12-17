Make a playlist and we'll tell you if you fit as a BTS member or as a BLACKPINK member

Ever wondered if you would make a perfect BTS member or BLACKPINK member? Make the perfect playlist and we'll tell you where you fit!

BTS and BLACKPINK are among the biggest K-pop groups in the world today. The K-pop boy group comprises of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Whereas, BLACKPINK features Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. While we've seen the members of both the groups bond over a number of things, the music remains the core. Now, if you were given an opportunity to be a part of the group, even if it were for a day, which group would you fit well in?

Well, draw a playlist with the songs given and we'll tell you which group would you likely blend better in:

Which group did you get? BTS or BLACKPINK? Let us know in the comments below.

As for the groups this year, both BTS and BLACKPINK had numerous reasons to celebrate this year. BTS achieved numerous milestones, including debuting on the Billboard Hot 100 thrice with their songs Dynamite, Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) (BTS Remix) and Life Goes On, and bagged their first-ever Grammy nomination.

BLACKPINK, on the other hand, picked up Best Music Video for How You Like That and Best Global Female Group at APAN Music Awards while being nominated in numerous categories. They also released their new EP, The Album, dropped their documentary BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky and are preparing for their first-ever online concert.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Put together a date night and we'll tell you which BTS member would kiss you under the mistletoe on Christmas

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×