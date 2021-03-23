Make some ARMY confessions and we will tell you which BTS members you should make a subunit with?

ARMY, what are some of your startling and hilarious confessions about the members? Take the quiz and find out your ideal subunit!

ARMY, Do you remember your initial, first impressions about Bangtan? Do you remember the arduous task of learning their real names, matching their stage names with their real names and learning the fanchant! Do you remember, how most of us remembered BTS as leader RM and his six brothers and matched their hair colour with the members' faces to retain them better in our baby ARMY mind! Good old days indeed!

Yesterday ARMY trended a rather interesting trend on the micro-blogging Twitter called #ARMYConfessionTime. ARMY, all over the world, made some hilarious and surprising revelations about BTS members, their first impressions and their honest thoughts about discovering the septet. Soon the trend picked up and trended at the top of worldwide Twitter trends. ARMY, we have an interesting challenge for you! We have curated a quiz with some real confessions made by ARMY all around the world. All you have to do is, choose one of the three confessions for four questions and we will reveal which BTS members you will make a subunit with! Sounds simple, then what are you waiting for? Take the quiz now!

You can take the ARMY confession test below:

Meanwhile, BTS confirmed to guest star in tvN's You Quiz On The Block. The BTS special episode will be the show's 99th episode and will air on March 24 at 8:40 pm KST.

Which members did you get as your ideal subunit? What are your honest and hilarious baby ARMY confessions?

