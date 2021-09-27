Make some ARMY confessions and we will tell you which BTS members you should make a subunit with?

ARMY, it is confession time! Do you remember your first impression about BTS members, what you thought of them and how did you eventually convert into a die-hard ARMY! We are sure as true fans, you would remember every little memory associated with BTS. Right from your first bias, to which member left a lasting impression upon you and which song got you hooked on to the global superstar septet! True ARMYs cherish these memories with their heart and soul.

BTS debuted on June 13, 2013, and within a decade they have achieved what most artists can only dream of. Global success, massive fan-following, chart-topping albums, international recognition, being recognised as South Korea's pride and most importantly, making music that lives on for eternity. BTS members have achieved love, respect and appreciation from every quarter of the world and ARMY's are proud to have known the Bangtan boys and walked this beautiful journey with them.

But it's time to rewind the clock and go back in time to the day when you first became ARMY! Do you want to re-live the feeling once more? Well, don't worry we have you covered! We have curated a quiz with some real confessions made by ARMY all around the world. All you have to do is, choose one of the three confessions for four questions and we will reveal which BTS members you will make a subunit with! Sounds simple, then what are you waiting for? Take the quiz now!

Take the quiz below:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS, Super Junior and more win major awards at the '2021 THE FACT MUSIC AWARDS'

What did you get? Share your quiz results with Pinkvilla in the comments below.