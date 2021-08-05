Make some food choices & we'll reveal which K pop female idol will make your ideal Mukbang partner

A Mukbang date with your favourite K-pop idol sounds like the best plan ever, right? For those unversed, Mukbang is a South Korean concept of eating large quantities of food while hosting the eating session live, mostly via YouTube or any video app. The person also interacts with the audience while eating and tries to make the eating session fun and enjoyable.

K-pop idols, especially female idols are known to follow strict diets to maintain their physique, however, some idols are known to relish food and aren't particularly regiment about following a particular diet. A lot of idols host 'Mukbang' special broadcasts via V live or YouTube to interact with their fans. Some even have their own 'food shows', where they eat meals and discuss their favourite recipes with their fans as well. But, have you wondered, which K-pop female idol is your foodie soulmate? Well, don't worry we have you covered. Make some interesting food choices and we will reveal which K-pop idol is your 'Mukbang' mate!

Take the quiz below:

Well, take our quiz and find out not only about your 'foodie soulmate' but also your food preferences. These gorgeous female idols are not only fit as a fiddle but also relish their meals! We have handpicked some of your favourite female idols who are not only great foodies but also enjoy sharing their favourite food experiences with their fans!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Your taste in American music will reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

Share your quiz results with Pinkvilla in the comments below.