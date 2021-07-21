Make some food choices & we'll reveal which K pop male idol will make your ideal Mukbang partner

Besides K-pop and K-dramas, one of the things we are grateful for South Korea to have given us is the concept of 'Mukbang'! Yes, you read it right. Mukbang is a South Korean concept of eating large quantities of food while hosting the eating session live, mostly via YouTube or any video app. The person also interacts with the audience while eating and tries to make the eating session fun and enjoyable.

K-pop stars are known to follow strict diets to maintain their physique, however, some idols are known to relish food and aren't particularly regiment about following a particular diet. A lot of idols host 'Mukbang' special broadcasts via V live or YouTube to interact with their fans. Some even have their own 'food shows', where they eat meals and discuss their favourite recipes with their fans as well. But, have you wondered, which K-pop male idol is your foodie soulmate? Well, don't worry we have you covered. Make some interesting food choices and we will reveal which K-pop idol is your 'Mukbang' mate!

Take the quiz below:

Well, take our quiz and find out not only about your 'foodie soulmate' but also your food preferences. We have handpicked our favourite male idols who are not only great foodies but also enjoy sharing their favourite food experiences with their fans!

