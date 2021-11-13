Make some honest confessions and we will guess how you became BTS ARMY

Did you know today we celebrate 5 years of BTS' V coining the iconic 'I Purple You' line? ARMYs' favourite catchphrase is 'Purple You' or 'Borahe' as the colour is called in Korean! The phrase is coined by BTS' talented vocalist and performer V aka Kim Taehyung. Taehyung created the term on a whim at a BTS Muster concert on November 13, 2016, to represent his love for his fans. Since then, purple has become the representative colour of BTS and ARMY!

V created 'Borahae' without knowing how huge it would become, and has been constantly been highlighted by the media for his huge global impact on brands, organizations, and monumental buildings across the world. V's special message 'I Purple You' has spread all over the world and gained global significance, becoming BTS and their fanbase's unique colour.

ARMYs took over social media by trending #5YearsWithPurpleLoVe and 'FOREVER SWEET WITH TAEHYUNG' to celebrate the meaningful phrase. But, do you want us to guess how you became an ARMY? Did you discover BTS through YouTube, through friends and family's recommendations, social media, did you first discover Taehyung as Hansung in 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth' or did you discover them via a happy accident!

Well, make some ARMY confessions and we will guess how you became BTS ARMY! Sounds easy and fun? Take the quiz and find out.

