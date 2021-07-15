Make some interesting choices & we'll reveal which BTS member's photocard you will get

A BTS photocard is on your way! Take the quiz now.

Isn't it every ARMY's dream to own all the BTS themed merchandise in the world? Recently, BTS members released a video of them unboxing the Butter special album, which contains the summer bop 'Butter' and the newly released single, 'Permission To Dance'. ARMY's couldn't help but notice J-Hope' rather unique way of unboxing BTS albums! J-Hope has a habit of biting the plastic wrap off his albums to open them!

Jimin advised ARMY not to attempt this as it could be dangerous! RM too opened his album with his fingers, while Jungkook used an interesting tool to opens his - a nail! ARMYs found BTS' methods of opening an album 'painful' and confessed that they would rather hurt their fingers than 'hurt' the albums, as they are precious! But, have you wondered which member's photocard you will get, upon unboxing your favourite BTS album? Well, don't worry we have you covered. Answer a few questions related to your album unboxing methods, your favourite BTS albums and BTS subunits and we will reveal which member's photocard is your lucky card! Sounds, good? Take the quiz now.

Take the quiz below:

Meanwhile, BTS will be joining the ‘Global Citizen Live’ 24-hour special. The event will be a 24-hour run starting on September 24 broadcasted live through various channels in multiple cities across six continents. BTS will be joining the likes of Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Alessia Cara, Coldplay, Doja Cat, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and many others.

