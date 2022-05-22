Make some random choices and we’ll reveal if NCT 127 members are your destined besties

NCT 127 is the first fixed and second overall sub-unit of NCT, formed and managed by SM Entertainment. They debuted on July 7, 2016 with the single ‘Firetruck’ and an original lineup of seven members: Taeil, Taeyong, Yuta, Jaehyun, Winwin, Mark, and Haechan. Their debut extended play (EP) ‘NCT #127’ (2016) was a commercial success upon release, winning them the Best New Group title at several South Korean music award shows.

Members Doyoung and Johnny joined the unit in December 2016, ahead of their second EP ‘Limitless’ (2017); Jungwoo, the final member, was introduced in September 2018 for the group's first studio album ‘Regular-Irregular’ (2018). Since their debut, NCT 127 has released three studio albums, two repackaged albums, and four extended plays in South Korea. They broke into the mainstream in 2017 with ‘Cherry Bomb’, now recognized as one of their signature songs, and received greater international attention following the release of their first studio album and its lead single ‘Regular’ in 2018.

In 2021, NCT 127 released their record-breaking third Korean studio album, 'Sticker', and its repackage album ‘Favourite’, which sold a combined 3.58 million copies and became the best-selling album of all-time by an act under SM Entertainment. The album also debuted at number three on the US Billboard 200, becoming the highest-ranking K-pop album on the chart in 2021.

