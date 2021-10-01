Make some random choices and we will reveal whether you are a Hyung line bias or a Maknae line fan

Finally, it is October, or should we say it is "Jimtober"! October is a special month for ARMYs. It is Jimin's birthday and also, BTS members are hosting an online concert for fans. Yes, you read it right. BTS will hold an online concert ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’ on October 24 at 6:30 pm KST (3 pm IST). The online concert will be streamed exclusively on the global fan community platform Weverse.

This will be BTS’ first concert in about a year since ‘BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E’ held in October 2020. The soundcheck streaming begins at 3 pm KST (11:30 am IST). A general ticket gives fans an HD single-view of the show for ₩ 49,500. Fans with an official ARMY membership have a wider selection as shown below. The most expensive option contains 4K viewing, HD multi-view, and soundcheck and totals to ₩ 74,500. Tickets go on sale today, October 1 at noon KST (8:30 am IST) and will remain on sale up to the day of the show. 4K tickets are limited and quantity and may be sold out early. All tickets can only be purchased on Weverse Shop.

