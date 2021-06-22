Make some random choices and we will tell you which Hospital Playlist character you are

Our favourite drama is back on our TV screens! Yes, we are talking about Hospital Playlist. The charming, slice of life drama about five doctors who also happen to be friends since their medical college days is both heart-warming and emotionally fulfilling. The first season of the drama premiered on March 12, 2020, and was universally loved by audiences. Now, after a year, tvN premiered the second season of the much-awaited drama, and well it received a thunderous response once again.

The premiere episode of season two achieved record-breaking numbers too, making the medical drama the highest-rated first episode in the history of tvN shows! The first episode of Season 2 opened to a city-wide viewership rating of 11.7 percent and peaked at 14.9 percent. The average for the nationwide viewership ratings were 10 percent while peaking at 12.4 percent. Audiences love the doctor-friends, their bonding, their fights and cute moments between them. But have you wondered which Hospital Playlist character you are? Are you the Human Vitamin Lee Ik Jun or the musical maestro Chae Song Hwa? Well, we can help you with that. Answer a few questions and we will reveal which Hospital Playlist 2 character you are! Sounds easy, then what are you waiting for?