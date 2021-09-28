Make some random choices and we'll tell you which 'Hometown ChaChaCha' fan theory will come true

'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' is undoubtedly the best healing and comfort drama we have on air right now! A remake of the film 'Mr Hong,' 'Hometown ChaChaCha' is a romance-comedy drama starring Shin Min Ah as Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist who moves from Seoul to the seaside village of Gongjin, and Kim Seon Ho as Hong Doo Shik, an odd-job expert who helps everyone around town and how an unlikely romance blossoms between them.

The drama has already crossed the halfway mark and is progressing well! In the last episode, Yoon Hye Jin (Shin Min Ah) finally realises that she is in love with Hong Doo Sik (Kim Seon Ho) and rushes over to Gongjin to confess to him. The two meet under a moonlit sky as they seal their newfound love with a sweet kiss. Based on the preview for the coming episodes, we are going to witness a lot of romantic moments and stolen kisses as the lovey-dovey couple navigate through their new relationship.

But of course, Hong Doo Sik's past is still a mystery to the fans. There have been a lot of fan theories floating about on the internet regarding Hong Doo Sik's past, Yoon Hye Jin and his relationship, Gongjin's residents etc. Make some random choices and we will reveal which popular fan theory might turn out to be true. Sounds fun and interesting? Take the quiz below.

