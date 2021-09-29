Make some song choices and we will reveal whether BTS will collab with Taylor Swift or Lizzo

BTS members are on a career-high right now and ARMYs are beyond proud! The talented seven-member group debuted on June 13, 2013, with their single album '2 Cool 4 Skool'. Since then, BTS has achieved such magnanimous success that people can only dream of. The talented 'Special Presidential Envoys' are not only cultural ambassadors for their country, South Korea but also hot favourite choices for artists who wish to collaborate with them.

Lizzo is an American singer, rapper, songwriter, and flautist who is known for promoting body positivity and inclusiveness in the global music industry. Lizzo is a fan of BTS' music and has confessed to being VMin biased ARMY (Fan of V and Jimin). She recently covered 'Butter' on BBC Radio 1 and even wore a crop top with "VMIN" written in bold. On the other hand, Taylor Swift is an American singer-songwriter. Taylor Swift is considered one of the greatest pop icons of all time, often breaking records with her music releases. She has also praised BTS in the media and hung out with the septet briefly during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, praising them for their amazing talent.

But, have you wondered which of these two amazingly talented boss women will BTS collaborate with next? Will it be Taylor Swift or Lizzo? Well, don't worry we have you covered. Make some random song choices and we will reveal who will BTS collaborate with next. Sounds fun? Take the quiz now!

Take the quiz below:

