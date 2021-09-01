Make some song choices and we will reveal who your BLACKPINK bias is

Aren't we all lucky to have BLACKPINK in our lives? The exceptionally gorgeous and talented girl group made their debut August 8, 2016, with their single album 'Square One', which featured 'Whistle' and 'Boombayah'. The songs became their first number-one entries on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart and the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, respectively.

BLACKPINK's music has always been representative of the group - fun, bouncy and vivacious just like the energy the girl-crush group imbues! Today, 5 years since they made their grand debut, BLACKPINK members are known to be a global force to reckon with. BLACKPINK is the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 13 with their song 'Ice Cream' in collaboration with Selena Gomez and on the Billboard 200, peaking at number two with 'The Album' which is also the first-ever album by a Korean girl group to sell more than one million copies!

BLACKPINK is also the first Korean female act to headline to perform at Coachella and have numerous awards, accolades and records in their kitty! Most importantly, BLACKPINK's discography is unmatched! But, have you wondered which BLACKPINK member is your bias. Well, we have you covered. Choose some songs and we will reveal who your BLACKPINK bias is! Sounds easy and fun? Take the quiz below.

