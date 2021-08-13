Make some song choices & we'll reveal which NCT subgroup you belong to

Let us admit that when we first got into K-Pop, the sight of NCT, especially the many members overwhelmed us, because NCT collectively has 23 members! NCT also called Neo Culture Technology is divided into multiple sub-groups or sub-units! NCT debuted in 2016 and as of 2021 has 23 members and four prominent subgroups: NCT U, NCT Dream, NCT 127 and WayV!

The core concept of NCT is the fluidity of members, that is there is no limit as to how many members can be part of the group! NCT U debuted first with the double digital single 'The 7th Sense' and 'Without You'. It was followed by the Seoul-based subunit NCT 127 on July 7, 2016, with their eponymous EP and then NCT Dream on August 24, 2016, with the digital single 'Chewing Gum'. The group then introduced their first overseas localized sub-unit WayV, a seven-member unit based in China, on January 17, 2019, with the single album 'The Vision.' Taeyong is the leader of NCT, inclusive of all its subunits.

We love NCT and its four amazing subgroups! But, have you wondered which subgroup do you actually belong with? Well, don't worry, we have you covered. Make some song choices and we will reveal which NCT subgroup do you belong with. Sounds, good? Take the quiz now.

You can take the quiz below:

