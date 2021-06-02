Make some summer choices & we will reveal who is your bias in TWICE

Summers with TWICE is here! Take the quiz now and find out your ultimate bias in TWICE.

The summers are here and so is TWICE! TWICE is one of the most prominent girl groups to have graced our lives in recent years. Twice was formed under the television program Sixteen and debuted on October 20, 2015, with the extended play (EP) The Story Begins. The group consists of nine members - Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu.

TWICE is all set to make a comeback this month with their 10th mini-album, Taste Of Love. According to the tracklist, the mini-album will contain seven songs, including the English version of their hit song ‘Cry For Me’. While each song will be available for digital and physical albums, ‘Cry For Me’ English version will only be available in the physical album. Out of the seven songs, two songs are written by Dahyun, and one by Jihyo, Nayeon and Mina each.

The teasers and concept photos exude a summery feel with bright colours, a sunny aura and a Hawaiian Beach theme party vibe. The members look like literal Goddesses in the concept photos with flowy dresses, flowers, fruits and mocktails! But have you wondered which member of TWICE is your ultimate bias? Well answers a few questions about your ideal summer and we will reveal which TWICE member is your ultimate bias. Sounds simple? Take the quiz below.

