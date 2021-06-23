Make some tough choices and we will reveal which K pop group from Imitation is your ultimate bias group

Are you a fan of the 'Devils' SHAX or the fiesty rookie group SPARKLING? Take the quiz now!

Let's admit, we are all fascinated by the world of K-pop and the truth behind its picture-perfect functioning! Adapted from the eponymous webtoon, Imitation is a K-drama centred around the world of K-pop, idols, intense fandoms and the sacrifices an individual has to make to reach their goals. The drama stars Lee Jun Young, Jeong Ji So, Jung Yunho of ATEEZ and T-Ara's Park Ji Yeon in lead roles.

In focus, the K-drama centers around three idol groups - SHAX, Sparkling and Tea Party. SHAX is Korea's top boy group and the biggest k-pop stars in the industry. Originally a six-member group, member Eunjo (SF9's Chani) leaves the group pre-debut due to mysterious circumstances. SHAX's rival boy group is the upcoming rookie group, SPARKLING. SHAX's concept is dark, grunge and devil, SPARKLING is light, fluff and fun, yet the members, especially Yujin (ATEEZ's Yunho) is determined to beat out his rival, SHAX's center and main member, Kwon Ryoc (Lee Jun Young). On the other hand, we have the sugar-sweet and lovable three-member girl group, Tea Party, with the group's center Lee Maha (Jeong Jiso), who is caught between her crush Kwon Ryoc's forward love for her versus her best friend Yujin's silent liking for her.

Despite a late-night slot, Imitation has been garnering interest amongst fans for the very realistic portrayal of the k-pop industry and what actually goes on behind the scenes. But, have you wondered which K-pop idol group from Imitation is your ultimate bias? Is it the devil-child SHAX, the fiesty SPARKLING or the adorable Tea Party? Well, answer some tough questions and we will reveal your ultimate k-pop idol group from Imitation.

You can take the quiz below:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Imitation idol group SHAX release their charismatic song AMEN, turning reel life into a reality

Which idol group did you get? Share your results with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Where can you watch Imitation? Imitation premieres on May 7 at 11.20 pm KST on Viki and KBS.

Credits :KBS Drama

Share your comment ×