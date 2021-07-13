Make some tough choices & we will reveal the concept idea for BLACKPINK's Lisa's debut solo album

Take this fun quiz and find out what kind of concept BLACKPINK's Lisa would opt for her in her debut solo album!

It is finally happening! After months of intense speculation and Chinese whispers doing the rounds, it is finally confirmed that BLACKPINK's Lisa will be making her solo debut this summer! Lisa is the third member of the group to make her solo debut, after Jennie and Rosé, and we are pumped to see what's in store for us.

According to an exclusive report by Onsen released on July 12, Lisa from BLACKPINK will begin filming the MV in the coming week and BLINKs are extremely excited to see her shine as a solo artist! It is also speculated that Lisa will be collaborating with French record producer DJ Snake after the international star dropped several hints pointing to Lisa. While we don't have further details about Lisa's solo debut, we can certainly come up with our own theories, right?

Have you wondered what kind of concept Lisa will choose to debut with? Will it be a 'Girl-Crush concept' or 'Goth Chic' kind of look? Well, you have got questions and we have got the answers! Make some tough choices and we will reveal the concept idea for Lisa's debut solo album! Sounds fun? Take the quiz to find out.

Take the quiz below:

