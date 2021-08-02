Make some tough choices & we will reveal the concept idea for Red Velvet's comeback album

ReVeluvs, Red Velvet is coming! Yesterday, on August 1, Red Velvet members celebrated their 7th debut anniversary by hosting a special V Live titled 'Happy-ness' with their fandom, RedVeluvs! It is titled 'Happy-ness' as an ode to their first digital single 'Happiness'. The girls participated in various fun activities and looked back on their time together.

The girls also discussed their 'red' versus 'velvet' concept. For those unversed, Red Velvet members follow the dual concepts of 'red' and 'velvet'! The 'red' in Red Velvet represents the bright and bold energy of pop, while the 'velvet' represents the charming and sensuous vibes of R&B! Red Velvet members also announced their plans for their long-awaited summer comeback. The group will be returning with their sixth mini-album 'Queendom' on August 16 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm). Red Velvet also released a glittering pink logo teaser for their upcoming mini-album, which will mark their first comeback in over a year and a half.

But, have you wondered what kind of concept will Red Velvet members opt for in their comeback album. Will 'Queendom' lean into a more 'red' concept or a 'velvet' concept? Well, don't worry, we have you covered. Make some tough choices and we will reveal what kind of concept, Red Velvet members will opt for in 'Queendom'! Sounds fun? Take the quiz now!

