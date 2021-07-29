Make some tough choices & we'll reveal whether you are Team Main Lead or Team Second Lead

K-drama lovers will tell you that there are two teams 'Team Main Lead' vs 'Team Second Lead' and fans are always divided between these two teams! To those unversed, K-dramas are known for beautiful romantic stories with well-fleshed out characters. 'Second Leads' are often bought in to bring in some drama to the plot or compel the female lead to choose between two men who are vying for her attention.

There is a word for this phenomenon in the K-drama dictionary called 'Second Lead Syndrome'. It happens when people find themselves drawn to the second lead character in a K-drama, often sympathising and being attracted to him. Second Leads are often diametrically opposite to the main lead character. If the main lead is notorious and hot-headed, then the second lead is noble and kind. However, there have been cases wherein the male lead has been gentle and warm-hearted, while the second lead characters have been bratty and tsundere (characters that pretend to be cold but are good at heart). Some of our favourite K-dramas that gave us major second lead syndrome are 'Start Up', 'Reply 1988' and 'Cheese In The Trap' to name a few.

But have you wondered, whether you are 'Team Main Lead' or 'Team Second Lead'? Well, we have you covered. Answer a few questions and we will reveal whether you are 'Team Main Lead' or 'Team Second Lead'! Sounds, easy? What are you waiting for? Take the quiz now.

Take the quiz below:

