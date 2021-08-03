Make way for the Queens: Red Velvet reveals schedule for 'Queendom', their upcoming release

We are sure ReVeluvs are pumped for the favourite group's sixth mini-album 'Queendom', and now they are giving you all the more reason to be excited! Red Velvet members released a cute and detailed calendar that reveals what fans can look forward to in the weeks leading up to their comeback with 'Queendom'! So, ReVeluvs, mark your calendars, because we are going to get a whole lot of content this month.

Starting tomorrow, we will receive a mood sampler, multiple teasers, concept photos, MV teaser video, and finally, the main music video titled 'Queendom' on August 16 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). The mini-album will be released the next day on August 17 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). The comeback calendar looks like a comic strip with pastel colours, fun elements like balloons, stilettos, an aeroplane, and a red mailbox! It seems like Red Velvet will mix their dual concepts of bright and frisky 'red' and mature and sensuous 'velvet' with this grand comeback!

You can check out the schedule below:

Meanwhile, Irene made some interesting revelations during the group's 7th debut anniversary broadcast on V Live titled, 'Happy-ness'. During the live stream, the members looked back on their experiences, unfortunate injuries, and funny episodes. Irene revealed she spent a lot of time drawing, dancing, and reflecting within herself, during her hiatus period. For those unversed, the talented and beautiful idol got a lot of flak after she was accused of having attitude issues by an ex-staff member! Now, that she's back, we cannot wait to see the OT5 squad again!

