Make your favourite birthday cake and we’ll reveal if SEVENTEEN’s DK or Vernon will share the dessert with you

SEVENTEEN consists of thirteen members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. They debuted on May 26, 2015, with the EP 17 Carat. The album became the longest-charting K-pop album of the year in the US and was the only rookie album to appear on Billboard's ‘10 Best K-Pop Albums of 2015’ chart. SEVENTEEN performs as one group, and the members are divided into three units, each with a different area of specialisation: 'Hip-Hop Team', 'Vocal Team', and 'Performance Team'. Since its debut, Seventeen has released three studio albums and twelve EPs.

SEVENTEEN is considered a ‘self-producing’ idol group, with the members being actively involved in the songwriting, choreographing, and other aspects of their music and performances. The group has often been labelled as ‘Performance Kings’, ‘Theatre Kids of K-pop’, and ‘K-pop Performance Powerhouse’ by various domestic and international media outlets.

SEVENTEEN’s DK is the leader of the special sub-unit ‘BSS’. He debuted as a musical actor in 2019 with the main role ‘King Arthur’ in the korean musical ‘XCalibur’. In 2021, DK is casted back once more as 'King Arthur' in ‘XCalibur’ in their 2021 production.

Vernon was born in New York but moved to Korea when he was 5 years old (as he's half Korean and half American). He is a rapper under the ‘Hip-Hop’ team. He shares the same birthday as DK. They are called the 218's based on their birthday, but Vernon is a year younger than DK.

