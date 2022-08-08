Make your favourite version of ramen and we’ll reveal if WayV’s Xiaojun will join you for a date

Xiaojun is a Chinese singer and songwriter. He is the main vocalist of the Chinese male idol group WayV. Despite debuting in 2019, he was only introduced as a member of the South Korea-based male idol group NCT and its sub-unit NCT U during the NCT 2020 project. He is also part of WayV's first sub-unit WayV-KUN&XIAOJUN. WayV is a Chinese boy band managed by SM Entertainment's Chinese sub-label, Label V, and the fourth sub-unit and China-based unit of the South Korean boy band NCT. The group is composed of seven members: Kun, Ten, Winwin, Lucas, Xiaojun, Hendery, and Yangyang. They debuted on January 17, 2019, with the digital extended play (EP) ‘The Vision’.

The group has earned several accolades from both national and international award ceremonies, including the Favorite Asian Artist at the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards and the Best Dance Performance (Chinese) at the Asian Pop Music Awards for their 2021 single ‘Kick Back’. The album became the group's first number one album on the Gaon Album Chart and eventually earned the group their first certification for selling more than 250,000 copies in South Korea. WayV members participated in the promotion of NCT's third studio album ‘Universe’, released on December 14. The group recorded the English song ‘Miracle’ for the album.

